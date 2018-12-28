Bruins' Brad Marchand: Considered doubtful for Saturday
Marchand suffered an upper-body injury Thursday that leaves him unlikely to dress for Saturday's game against the Sabres, though he will travel with the squad.
Marchand's absence would be a big omission from Saturday's lineup and all signs point to that being the case at this point. The Bruins will presumably have to replace Marchand's 41 points through 38 games this season for Saturday's match, with Danton Heinen presumably owning the inside track at a spot among the forward ranks. The team didn't specify much in regards to Marchand's injury, but a high hit certainly portends to concerns with a concussion.
