Bruins' Brad Marchand: Continues pilling up points
Marchand picked up an assist in a 6-2 win over the Predators on Tuesday.
The assist came on the power play yet again, giving him 20 points on the man advantage. Marchand has eight helpers and 10 points in his last seven games, as he continues another explosive season. He is on pace to top his last season's point total -- a career-high of 100 -- with 114 this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.