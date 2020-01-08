Play

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Continues pilling up points

Marchand picked up an assist in a 6-2 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

The assist came on the power play yet again, giving him 20 points on the man advantage. Marchand has eight helpers and 10 points in his last seven games, as he continues another explosive season. He is on pace to top his last season's point total -- a career-high of 100 -- with 114 this year.

