Bruins' Brad Marchand: Continues point streak in return
Marchand registered an assist, two shots on goal, and a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's 6-1 drubbing of the Rangers.
Looks like the five games off didn't affect Marchand much, as he's now riding a five-game point streak and has recorded six goals, 13 assists, and an astounding plus-13 rating in his last 10 contests. Despite missing 13 games between injury and disciplinary action this season, Marchand is already up to 51 points in the 39 games he has played, making him a must-start every time he and the Bruins hit the ice.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...