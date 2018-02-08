Bruins' Brad Marchand: Continues point streak in return

Marchand registered an assist, two shots on goal, and a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's 6-1 drubbing of the Rangers.

Looks like the five games off didn't affect Marchand much, as he's now riding a five-game point streak and has recorded six goals, 13 assists, and an astounding plus-13 rating in his last 10 contests. Despite missing 13 games between injury and disciplinary action this season, Marchand is already up to 51 points in the 39 games he has played, making him a must-start every time he and the Bruins hit the ice.