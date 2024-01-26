Marchand scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 overtime victory over Ottawa on Thursday.

Marchand is riding a four-game goal streak (five goals, one assist). But more important than that, the goal was his 396th, which moved Marchand past Bruins great Ray Bourque into fifth place on the franchise's goal list. "It's special," Marchand said after the game. "I try not to think too much about it, but it's special. I never thought my career would come this far and some of the things that have gone on would have happened." He is now five games from the 1,000 game milestone, and his 909 points are the most among active players.