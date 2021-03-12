Marchand dished out three assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Marchand had a point in all three phases of the game, setting up David Pastrnak at even strength, Patrice Bergeron shorthanded and David Krejci on the power play for Boston's first three goals. He briefly went to the locker room flexing his leg at one point in the third period but promptly returned to the bench, suggesting whatever had bothered the winger was minor. Marchand's second three-point performance in the past four games has him up to 31 points in 24 games overall.