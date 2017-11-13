Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dealing with another health issue

Marchand suffered an undisclosed injury in Saturday's loss to Toronto and will not travel to Anaheim with the team Monday, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

It's also unclear when Marchand suffered the injury, as he logged over 21 minutes in Saturday's contest. While Marchand hopes to join the team ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Anaheim and hasn't officially been ruled out, his inability to travel with the team isn't an encouraging sign.