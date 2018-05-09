Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dealt with injury in playoffs
Marchand played through a groin injury over the final six-to-seven games of the playoffs.
On the plus side, Marchand will not need surgery, with a full offseason ahead of him to recover from the issue. While the end of Marchand's stellar 2017-18 run was marred by some regrettable on-ice conduct, the 5-foot-9, 181-pounder played at an elite level during the regular season, logging 34 goals and 85 points in 68 games, while manning the left wing of the Bruins' top line. Marchand's close-to-the-edge style of play continues to make him very difficult to compete against, but he does tend to occasionally cross the line. With a growing list of transgressions to his name, Marchand figures to head into next season on the continued radar of the NHL's disciplinarians. As such, the soon-to-be 30-year-old is one sketchy play away from his next suspension, but as long as he can stay on the ice he'll remain a top-flight producer in both real and fantasy terms.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Put 'on notice' with league after licking opponent ... again•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Available for Game 4•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Game-time call•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two helpers in Game 2 loss•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Honey Badger digs up big offense in win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Generates two points as B's advance•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...