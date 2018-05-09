Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dealt with injury in playoffs

Marchand played through a groin injury over the final six-to-seven games of the playoffs.

On the plus side, Marchand will not need surgery, with a full offseason ahead of him to recover from the issue. While the end of Marchand's stellar 2017-18 run was marred by some regrettable on-ice conduct, the 5-foot-9, 181-pounder played at an elite level during the regular season, logging 34 goals and 85 points in 68 games, while manning the left wing of the Bruins' top line. Marchand's close-to-the-edge style of play continues to make him very difficult to compete against, but he does tend to occasionally cross the line. With a growing list of transgressions to his name, Marchand figures to head into next season on the continued radar of the NHL's disciplinarians. As such, the soon-to-be 30-year-old is one sketchy play away from his next suspension, but as long as he can stay on the ice he'll remain a top-flight producer in both real and fantasy terms.