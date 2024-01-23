Marchand scored a goal in Monday's 4-1 win against the Jets.

Marchand deposited his 21st goal into the empty net to put a bow on the scoring at 19:05 of the third period, helped out Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak. Marchand ended the evening with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal, a blocked shot and two hits while winning his only faceoff attempt in 19:24 of ice time across 22 shifts. The veteran has erupted for eight goals and 11 points with a plus-5 rating across 11 games in the month of January.