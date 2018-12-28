Bruins' Brad Marchand: Didn't finish game

Marchand exited Thursday's matchup with New Jersey late in the third period, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports and was not in attendance at practice Friday.

Marchand appeared to take a hit up high, so the immediate concern for the Bruins faithful will no doubt be a concussion, however, the team has not provided any update on his status. If the veteran winger does misses any time, Danton Heinen would figure to have the inside track at securing a spot on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.