Bruins' Brad Marchand: Difference maker nets winner
Marchand scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1, Game 2 win over Toronto.
His goal stood up as the winner. Marchand has three points (one goal, two assists) in two games against Toronto. That number will surely go up if he can continue to assert himself like he has so far this series. Marchand is a difference maker.
