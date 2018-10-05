Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dishes four assists in win

Marchand registered four assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Marchand was a monster, recording helpers on all four of his team's goals while leading all Boston forwards in ice time (17:10). He remains an elite-level point producer, despite his penchant for on-ice transgressions. If healthy, the Bruins' agitator could eclipse 90 points in 2018-19.

