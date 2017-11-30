Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dishes out two assists in return
Marchand (undisclosed) had a pair of assists in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
This is exactly what the Bruins and Marchand owners were hoping for in his return. Marchand's averaging better than a point per game this year, and it doesn't look like that's going to change. As long as he's healthy, he belongs in your lineup.
