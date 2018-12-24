Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dishes out two assists

Marchand tallied a pair of helped -- including one during the man advantage -- in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Carolina.

The 5-foot-9 winger stays hot with his third consecutive multi-point game, giving him five goals and 17 assists over the last nine games. Marchand tied his career high with 85 points last season despite playing just 68 games. This year, he's on pace to register his first 90-point output. He's become one of the most reliable fantasy assets in the NHL.