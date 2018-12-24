Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dishes out two assists
Marchand tallied a pair of helped -- including one during the man advantage -- in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Carolina.
The 5-foot-9 winger stays hot with his third consecutive multi-point game, giving him five goals and 17 assists over the last nine games. Marchand tied his career high with 85 points last season despite playing just 68 games. This year, he's on pace to register his first 90-point output. He's become one of the most reliable fantasy assets in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...