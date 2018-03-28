Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dishes two helpers with man advantage
Marchand recorded two power-play assists during Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Winnipeg.
This was the winger's third consecutive multi-point showing, and he's now recorded an otherworldly nine goals and 15 assists through 13 March games. His 1.34 points per game is a career-best mark, and Marchand has continued to be a cross-category monster with 22 power-play points, 165 shots, 55 PIM and a plus-31 rating.
