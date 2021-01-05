Marchand (groin) wore a regular, full-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Marchand sported a red, non-contact sweater for Monday's on-ice session, but the feisty winger evidently did enough in a non-contact capacity to make the Bruins comfortable with clearing him for contact ahead of Tuesday's practice. He still hasn't officially been cleared for Boston's regular-season opener against New Jersey on Jan. 14, but Marchand's clearly trending in the right direction.