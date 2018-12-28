Bruins' Brad Marchand: Doesn't finish game

Marchand exited Thursday's matchup with New Jersey late in the third period, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports, and he was not in attendance at practice Friday.

Marchand appeared to take a hit up high, so the immediate concern for the Bruins faithful undoubtedly will be a concussion; however, the team has not provided an update on his status. If the veteran winger does miss time, Danton Heinen would figure to have the inside track at securing a spot on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.

