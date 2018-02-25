Play

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dominating scoresheet in 2018

Marchand scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Toronto.

Since the start of 2018, Marchand has 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 18 games. And remarkably, he has done it the hard way. All but three of those points came at even strength. His breakout in 2016-17 was real.

