Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dons non-contact jersey Tuesday

Marchand (undisclosed) returned to practice in a non-contact jersey Tuesday.

After missing the last three games as a result of this murky injury, it's good to see Marchand back on the ice with an eye towards a return to game action, though it would certainly be more encouraging if he could take contact. If the rumors are true and the feisty winger is dealing with a concussion, his ability to suit up for Wednesday's game against the Devils could very much hinge on his ability to pass the concussion protocol prior to puck drop, which is obviously something of a toss up.