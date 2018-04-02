Bruins' Brad Marchand: Draws $5,000 fine

Marchand has been fined $5,000 (the maximum allowable under the NHL's Collective Bargaining Agreement) for cross-checking Andrew MacDonald in Sunday's game against the Flyers.

Marchand was originally assessed a minor penalty for the infraction, but the league added the fine to his punishment. More importantly from the Bruins' perspective is that their leading scorer (84 points in 63 games) avoided another suspension. In addition to catching the eye of the folks over NHL Player Safety, Marchand was named the NHL's second star for the month of March. In that span, the 5-foot-9, 181-pounder recorded 10 goals and 26 points in 15 games.