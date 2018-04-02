Bruins' Brad Marchand: Draws $5,000 fine
Marchand has been fined $5,000 (the maximum allowable under the NHL's Collective Bargaining Agreement) for cross-checking Andrew MacDonald in Sunday's game against the Flyers.
Marchand was originally assessed a minor penalty for the infraction, but the league added the fine to his punishment. More importantly from the Bruins' perspective is that their leading scorer (84 points in 63 games) avoided another suspension. In addition to catching the eye of the folks over NHL Player Safety, Marchand was named the NHL's second star for the month of March. In that span, the 5-foot-9, 181-pounder recorded 10 goals and 26 points in 15 games.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Deposits 34th goal into empty net•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dishes two helpers with man advantage•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Strikes again in overtime to tie NHL record•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Part of all three goals in win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two-point effort Monday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Three points in Tuesday's return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...