Bruins' Brad Marchand: Ejected in humiliating loss
Marchand received a tripping minor and fighting major, plus game misconduct and instigator penalties in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Capitals in the season road opener. He skated to a minus-2 rating and accumulated 19 PIM.
Marchand took exception to Lars Eller's slap shot in the third period when the game was well out of hand, leaving the Capitals forward bloody from the punch. His actions caused him to be ejected from the game, and there's a possibility that he'll hear from the league with the potential of receiving supplemental discipline. Marchand was suspended five games last year for elbowing Marcus Johansson of the Devils, plus there were two other incidents for which he was assessed fines.
