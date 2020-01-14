Bruins' Brad Marchand: Ends shootout loss with gaffe

Marchand picked up an assist but ended Monday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers by skating right over the puck.

After Travis Konecny put the Flyers up in the fifth round, Marchand had to score to keep the game going. But when he went to pick up the puck from center ice, he overskated it and left the puck behind, ending the game. Despite the embarrassing moment, Marchand did manage to increase his point total to 63 points in 47 games, well on his way to eclipse last season's career-high of 100 points.