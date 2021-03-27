Marchand has entered the league's COVID-19 protocols and won't be available for Saturday afternoon's game versus Buffalo.
With Marchand unavailable against the Sabres, Trent Frederic will move up to the Bruins' top line for Saturday's contest. Marchand has yet to officially be ruled out of Sunday's matchup with the Devils, but at this point he should be considered a longshot at best for that contest.
