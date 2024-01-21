Marchand scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 9-4 win over Montreal.

It was Marchand's 20th goal (43 points; 45 games), which gave him 11 consecutive 20-goal season. That puts him past Patrice Bergeron (10) and Johnny Bucyk (10) for most in Bruins' history. Marchand is on pace for a 36-goal season, which would be one of the top-two sniping seasons of his career. Next up is game 1,000 - Marchand sits at 992.