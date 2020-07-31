Marchand (lower body) exited Thursday's exhibition contest against the Blue Jackets, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Marchand come up noticeably limping and wincing after awkwardly colliding with defenseman Zach Werenski. With the game essentially a tuneup before the NHL officially restarts, it's highly likely that Marchand won't return. Coach Bruce Cassidy said following the game he didn't expect the knock to be serious, but they will evaluate the forward Friday, so expect an update on Marchand's health in the next 24 hours.