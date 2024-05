Marchand (upper body) was injured Friday against Florida and is not expected to return.

Marchand racked up five hits through 10:51 of ice time prior to suffering the injury but he failed to record a shot or a point. The veteran winger tallied an assist in each of the first two games this series but is currently stuck in a six-game goalless drought, assuming he doesn't return Friday. An update on his status should be available before Game 4 on Sunday.