Marchand, who underwent sports hernia surgery in September, is on track to be ready to go for the start of training camp, Joe Haggerty of bostonhockeynow.com reports.

With that in mind, GM Don Sweeney noted that the Bruins' top left winger, who's "doing really well" is expected to "integrate with the group" as next week's training camp sessions begin. With David Pastrnak (hip) not in line to be available out of the gate, Anders Bjork, Craig Smith and Ondrej Kase are candidates to fill in on Boston's top trio, which continues to be centered by Patrice Bergeron. Marchand, who's coming off a strong 2019-20 campaign in which he recorded 28 goals and 87 points in 70 games, remains a top-shelf fantasy option at his position as the NHL's upcoming campaign approaches.