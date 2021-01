Marchand (groin) returned to practice Wednesday, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Meanwhile, coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that the Bruins "fully expect" Marchand to play in the team's season opener against New Jersey on Thursday. With David Pastrnak (hip) set to miss time early on, Marchand is in line to work on the team's top line with Patrice Bergeron (as usual) and for now, Jack Studnicka.