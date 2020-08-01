Marchand (lower body) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and is expected to play Sunday against the Flyers, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Marchand exited Thursday's exhibition match against the Blue Jackets with a lower-body injury and subsequently missed Friday's practice, but it looks like he's already put that issue behind him. The feisty winger will skate on Boston's top line and first power-play unit Sunday.