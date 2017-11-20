Bruins' Brad Marchand: Expected to practice Tuesday

Marchand (undisclosed) is expected to practice Tuesday, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

Marchand, who is on IR retroactive to Nov. 11, is thus inching closer to a return to action as Wednesday's game against New Jersey approaches. While Cassidy didn't specifically say that Marchand was concussed at his Monday press conference, he noted that the fiesty winger is "following his protocol," while hints that's the case. In any case, with Marchand's return to practice looming, his unofficial status can now be considered day-to-day.