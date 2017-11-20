Bruins' Brad Marchand: Expected to practice Tuesday
Marchand (undisclosed) is expected to practice Tuesday, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.
Marchand, who is on IR retroactive to Nov. 11, is thus inching closer to a return to action as Wednesday's game against New Jersey approaches. While Cassidy didn't specifically say that Marchand was concussed at his Monday press conference, he noted that the fiesty winger is "following his protocol," while hints that's the case. In any case, with Marchand's return to practice looming, his unofficial status can now be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Out again Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Listed on IR•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Won't play next two games•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dealing with another health issue•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Productive, heavily used in return•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Set to return to action Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...