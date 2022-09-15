Marchand (hip) is slated to skate for the first time Friday since his double hip surgery, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Marchand's recovery appears to be headed in the right direction with the world-class winger expected back in action after Thanksgiving, which would seem him back in the lineup in December. Without Marchand in the lineup, there will be an opening on the first line that could go to Pavel Zacha or Taylor Hall depending on how new coach Jim Montgomery wants to deploy his lineup.