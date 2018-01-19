Bruins' Brad Marchand: Extends heater in win

Marchand recorded a goal and two assists during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Now up to five goals and nine assists through his past seven games, Marchand has improved to an elite 3.86 points per 60 minutes for the campaign. Those numbers have him positioned among the best scorers in the league, and his plus-21 rating is also gold in formats including the category. The Nova Scotia native continues to affirm that last season's 85-point showing was no fluke.