Bruins' Brad Marchand: Extends point streak Thursday

Marchand scored his 10th goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.

Marchand extended his point streak to four games, as the 29-year-old has been a force since returning from an undisclosed injury. The first-line winger has racked up 22 points and 16 PIM in 18 contests this season and is as valuable as they come in fantasy. Keep him rolling, as Marchand hasn't missed a beat and has been held off the scoresheet just four times this year.