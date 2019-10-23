Bruins' Brad Marchand: Extends point streak to eight games
Marchand scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
He also chipped in four shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. Marchand has found the scoresheet in eight straight games, posting five goals and 14 points over that blistering stretch with one goal and five of the helpers coming on the power play.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Still streaking•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pushes point streak to five games•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Seven points in last four games•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Picks up assist•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Keys comeback Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Provides game's only offense Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.