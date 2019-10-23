Play

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Extends point streak to eight games

Marchand scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

He also chipped in four shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. Marchand has found the scoresheet in eight straight games, posting five goals and 14 points over that blistering stretch with one goal and five of the helpers coming on the power play.

