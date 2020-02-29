Play

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Extends point streak to nine games

Marchand scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

The 31-year-old winger has found the scoresheet in nine straight games, piling up four goals and 14 points over that stretch. Marchand has already surpassed the 80-point plateau for the fourth straight season, and he's now only three goals shy of his fifth straight 30-goal campaign.

