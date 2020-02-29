Bruins' Brad Marchand: Extends point streak to nine games
Marchand scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.
The 31-year-old winger has found the scoresheet in nine straight games, piling up four goals and 14 points over that stretch. Marchand has already surpassed the 80-point plateau for the fourth straight season, and he's now only three goals shy of his fifth straight 30-goal campaign.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Point streak hits eight games•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Point streak up to six games•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Finds scoresheet in home win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Points in three straight•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Snaps goal drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.