Marchand tallied a goal, two assists, two shots and a plus-3 rating during Monday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
Marchand is nurturing a 10-game point streak heading into the holiday break and has amassed seven goals and 13 points during that span. The Bruins captain stands a solid chance to extend his productive ways against a struggling Blue Jackets squad when the Bruins return on Friday, although the fate of Marchand's point streak could be adversely affected by a prolonged absence from David Pastrnak (upper body) who left mid=way through Monday's contest.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Garners apple in defeat•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Riding seven-game point streak•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pots power-play tally•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Converts penalty shot•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Ties team record for clutch play•