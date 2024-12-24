Marchand tallied a goal, two assists, two shots and a plus-3 rating during Monday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Marchand is nurturing a 10-game point streak heading into the holiday break and has amassed seven goals and 13 points during that span. The Bruins captain stands a solid chance to extend his productive ways against a struggling Blue Jackets squad when the Bruins return on Friday, although the fate of Marchand's point streak could be adversely affected by a prolonged absence from David Pastrnak (upper body) who left mid=way through Monday's contest.