Marchand scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Marchand was sprung for a breakaway by Charlie McAvoy, and the former made no mistake with his shot for his first game-winning goal of the year. The 32-year-old Marchand is riding a nine-game point streak, during which he's racked up seven goals and six helpers. The winger continues to score an electric pace with eight tallies and 16 points through 12 contests this season.