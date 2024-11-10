Marchand scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.
Marchand found the back of the net in the second period to give the Bruins a momentary 2-1 lead after Boston scored twice in a 15-second span. The 36-year-old veteran has been on a tear in recent games, cracking the scoresheet in five of his last six appearances while recording four goals and two assists in that span.
