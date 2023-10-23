Marchand scored an empty-net goal on two shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Marchand extended his point streak to five games, finishing off a play made possible by Charlie Coyle's strong puck possession work. The 35-year-old Marchand has four goals and three assists to open the season, serving as one of the Bruins' leaders on offense. He's added 15 shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating. Over the last couple of games, Marchand has been on a line with David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha, further amplifying his ability to generate offense.