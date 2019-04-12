Bruins' Brad Marchand: Finds assist column in Game 1 loss
Marchand picked up a power-play helper Thursday, but Boston fell 4-1 to Toronto in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
Marchand may have found the scoresheet in this one, but neither he nor any of his teammates will be pleased with Thursday's result. They will now set their sights on evening the series Saturday, in a game that most will say is a must win for the hosts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...