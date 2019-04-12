Bruins' Brad Marchand: Finds assist column in Game 1 loss

Marchand picked up a power-play helper Thursday, but Boston fell 4-1 to Toronto in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Marchand may have found the scoresheet in this one, but neither he nor any of his teammates will be pleased with Thursday's result. They will now set their sights on evening the series Saturday, in a game that most will say is a must win for the hosts.

