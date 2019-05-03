Bruins' Brad Marchand: Finds scoresheet in Game 4 win
Marchand notched a power-play assist in a 4-1 Game 4 win versus the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Boston's super pest had gone four games without a point but picked up the primary helper on Patrice Bergeron's first of two power-play goals. Marchand now has 10 points (4G, 6A) in 11 postseason games.
