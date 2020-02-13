Play

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Finds scoresheet in home win

Marchand recorded two assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win versus Montreal.

Marchand, prior to Wednesday, had gone three games without a point. He's up to 71 points, 24 coming on Boston power plays, and continues to chase what would be a second straight 100-point campaign. The Bruins host Detroit on Saturday with Marchand having gone pointless in two prior meetings with the Red Wings this season.

