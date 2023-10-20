Marchand scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.
Marchand opened the scoring at 18:06 of the first period. The goal was his first of the year, to go with the two assists he picked up in the first two contests. The captain has added eight shots on goal, three hits, four blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-2 rating. Marchand remains in a top-six role and should be effective in all situations this season.
