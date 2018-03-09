Bruins' Brad Marchand: Fined for embellishment

Marchand received a $2,000 fine from the NHL on Thursday for embellishment, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

This is a minor infraction in Marchand's career compared to some of his past exploits, but it's still worth noting for the veteran as they continue to pile up. He should remain in the lineup heading into the weekend for a home-and-home series against the Blackhawks on Saturday and Sunday, looking to add to a streak that's seen him post nine points over the last four games.