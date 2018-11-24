Bruins' Brad Marchand: Fires at the net
Marchand collected seven shots on goal during a 2-1 overtime win against the Penguins on Friday.
Seven shots on goal are the most for Marchand since March 19 of last season when he posted eight shots against the Blue Jackets. He has struggled offensively since the B's lost Patrice Bergeron, but he is still one of the biggest offensive threats in the league. The winger has 21 points in 22 games this season.
