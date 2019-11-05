Bruins' Brad Marchand: Five-point eruption against Pens
Marchand scored two goals and three assists in Monday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.
After Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring with an unassisted tally, Marchand had a hand in every subsequent Boston goal as his line with David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron dominated the clash with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. It's Marchand second five-point performance in the last 10 days, and he's extended his point streak to 13 games, piling up a massive 10 goals and 28 points during that blistering stretch.
