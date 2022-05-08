Marchand scored two goals and added three assists in Sunday's 5-2 Game 4 win over the Hurricanes.

Marchand contributed on every Boston goal, and his production included a goal and an assist on the power play. The veteran winger had been slumping to end the regular season and begin the playoffs, but Marchand rediscovered his scoring touch once the series shifted back to Boston. His eight points over the past two games have helped the Bruins erase a 2-0 series deficit, and Marchand will look to carry this momentum over to Tuesday's Game 5 in Carolina.