Marchand scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 double-overtime victory over the Capitals in Game 3. He also had three hits and two PIM.

Marchand swatted a puck out of mid-air while parked on top of the crease to square the game at 2-2 with 8:28 left in regulation. It was the second goal of the series for Marchand, who provided the overtime winner in Game 2. He's found the back of the net in four of his last five contests dating back to the end of the regular season.