Marchand had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

His goal came on the power play. Marchand is on a four-game, five-point scoring streak (two goals, three assists). Right when we think he's about to slow down, he makes us re-evaluate our perspective. Marchand is on pace to match his point total from the last two seasons (67 points) and rip more than 230 shots. He's not putting up as many points on the power play as he's done in the past, but his fantasy value remains strong.