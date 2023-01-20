Marchand picked up two assists in a 3-1 win over the Rangers on Thursday.
He's riding a four-game, six-point scoring streak (two goals, four assists) and has 15 shots in that span. Marchand has certainly made up for lost time due to injury this season with 43 points, including 15 goals, in 37 games.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scores goal, assist Monday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scores again Sunday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Racks up three points in win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Supplies pair of points•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two points against Buffalo•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Three assists versus Florida•