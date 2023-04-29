Marchand racked up four assists, three on the power play, in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Panthers in Game 6 of the Bruins' first-round series.

The veteran winger did everything he could to get Boston through to the second round. Marchand had a hand in each of the Bruins' first four goals of the night as they took a 4-3 lead early in the third period, but the win slipped through their grasp in an absolutely wild final 20 minutes. Marchand has found the scoresheet in every game so far to begin the playoffs, collecting four goals and 10 points in six contests, but he may need to come through with another big performance Sunday in Game 7 to make sure what has been a historic season for Boston doesn't come to a shockingly early conclusion.